NY POST

The “Iranian Hulk” is set to unleash his fury in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Internet sensation Sajad Gharibi — an extreme bodybuilder from Iran with an outrageously puffed-up physique — has joined the boxing fight club, according to MMA Fighting on Sunday. Gharibi, 27, also known as the Persian Hercules, is set to debut next year, BKFC President David Feldman said. “We’re going to do a show entitled ‘USA vs. Iran: World War III,’ ” Feldman said. “[Gharibi] is literally our biggest signing we’ve ever had.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST