JERUSALEM POST

Abdolhossein Mojaddami was gunned down by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

Iranian Basij forces commander Abdolhossein Mojaddami was gunned down in front of his own home on Wednesday in the Khuzestan province of Iran, news agency IRNA reported.

The Basij forces, one of the five forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC), are often used to suppress protests and demonstrations in the Islamic Republic. He was killed by two men who wore masks and were riding a motorcycle, Iranian media reported.

Iranian security forces are investigating the matter. The killing could possibly signal that the regime is unable to contain widespread discontent among the Iranian public.

READ MORE AT THE JERUSALEM POST