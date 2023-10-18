Iran warns ‘time is up’ in ominous message to Israel as concerns mount of a World War III

Iran’s foreign minister warned in an ominous tweet Wednesday morning that time is “running out” for Israel following an attack on a hospital in Gaza, as experts grow concerned about a potential third world war.Hossein Amir-Abdallohian shared the chilling message after hundreds died Tuesday in a missile strike at a Gaza City hospital, which Israel has claimed was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

“After the terrible crime of the Zionist regime in the bombing and massacre of more than 1,000 innocent women and children in the hospital, the time has come for the global unity of humanity against this fake regime more hated than ISIS and its killing machine,” Amir-Abdollahian tweeted.“Time is OVER!”The Iranian Embassy in Syria also tweeted “time is up” in both Hebrew and Arabic.

READ MORE