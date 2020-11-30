Breitbart:

A senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday vowed Iran would retaliate over the assassination Iran’s nuclear weapons mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which the country has alleged Israel was behind.

Targeting Haifa and killing a large number of Israelis “will definitely lead to deterrence, because the United States and the Israeli regime and its agents are by no means ready to take part in a war and a military confrontation,” Zarei wrote according to AP.

He added that any strike undertaken should be bigger than Iran’s ballistic missile attack against American troops in Iraq in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in January.

“Undoubtedly, Iran will give a calculated and decisive answer to the criminals who took Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation,” said Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, according to the Reuters news agency.

Iran on Sunday claimed that Fakhrizadeh assassination bears similarities to the Natanz attack earlier this year, and alleged that Israel was behind both.

“In the Natanz incident, it can be said that their elements are the same as the recent incident, and it seems that the Zionist regime is involved in these cases,” Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Sunday, according to The Tehran Times, referring to a June bombing at the central Iranian uranium enrichment plant.

In a separate article published Sunday by the hardline Kayhan newspaper, Iranian analyst Sadollah Zarei called for Iran to attack the northern Israeli port city of Haifa to retaliate for the killing, saying that such an assault should also incur “heavy human casualties.”

Zarei argued that Iran’s previous responses to alleged Israeli airstrikes that killed Revolutionary Guard forces in Syria didn’t succeed in deterring Israel.

