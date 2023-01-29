Sites across the Islamic Republic of Iran have been targeted in a series of strikes from the air, according to news reports, but Iranian authorities are disputing at least some of the accounts.

A drone attack damaged an ammunition plant in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Sunday, with the strike resulting in a visible blast, according to The Guardian.

An already-smoking building described as an Iranian military facility exploded in one video — in what could have been the detonation of stored munitions.

Video of an explosion inside a defense facility in Isfahan last night #Iran pic.twitter.com/ijphCkqTqD — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) January 29, 2023

Another video — purportedly from Isfahan and posted by the Warsaw, Poland-based Belarusian news organization Nexta — depicted emergency responders at the scene of a serious fire.

The attacks come days after joint U.S.-Israeli military drills in the region, according to Fox News.

Will more strikes hit Iran?

The Fox report noted that the Iranian Republic News Agency denied there were attacks outside of the Isfahan strike.

However, other news agencies reported otherwise, with one journalist asserting that explosions and fires followed in the cities of Karaj, outside Tehran, and Tabriz, in northwest, Iran.

