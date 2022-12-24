The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday took great exception to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telling the U.S. Congress that Iran is supplying Russia with combat drones for use against Zelensky’s people.

Iran leveled unspecified threats against Zelensky if he continues making the allegations.

“Mr. Zelensky had better know that Iran’s strategic patience over such unfounded accusations is not endless,” railed Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

“Mr. Zelensky had better take lessons from the destiny of those presidents of nations who depended on U.S. backing,” Kanaani muttered darkly, a comment the Times of Israel assumed was a veiled reference to the fate of Afghanistan after President Joe Biden’s mad disaster of a withdrawal in August 2021.

“Once again, we reiterate that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not transferred any military equipment to any party for use in the Ukraine war,” Kanaani declared.

Zelensky told Congress on Wednesday that “Iranian deadly drones, sent to Russia in hundreds, became a threat to our critical infrastructure.”

“That is how one terrorist has found the other,” Zelensky said, describing Iran as a willing “ally” in Russia’s “genocidal policy.”

“It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies, if we do not stop them now,” he cautioned American lawmakers.

