Iran successfully test-launched a ballistic missile with a potential 1,200 mile range on Thursday, state media said.

State TV broadcast a few seconds of footage of what it claimed was the launch of an upgraded version of Iran’s Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile, with a range of 1,243 miles and able to carry a 3,300-pound warhead.

IRNA said the new liquid fuel missile had been named the ‘Kheibar’, a reference to a castle long-inhabited by Jewish tribes until it was overrun by Muslim warriors in 628.

The reported launch came two days after the chief of Israel’s armed forces raised the prospect of ‘action’ against Tehran as fears grow over its nuclear programme.

