Iran’s state media has warned Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo that they are next in line, following the stabbing on Friday of Sir Salman Rushdie.

The Kayhan newspaper, whose editor is personally chosen by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared in a front page story published on Sunday that after Rushdie ‘it is now the turn of Trump and Pompeo’.

The editorial stated, according to The Daily Telegraph: ‘God has taken his revenge on Rushdie. The attack on him shows it is not a difficult job to take similar revenge on Trump and Pompeo and from now on they will feel more in danger for their lives.’

Rushdie, a 75-year-old British-American novelist, was speaking on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when 24-year-old Hadi Matar rushed onto the platform and stabbed Rushdie up to ten times.

Matar, born in the US to Lebanese parents, was quickly detained and charged with attempted murder. His mother told DailyMail.com he became withdrawn after visiting Lebanon in 2018, but she had no idea he was radicalized, and she now disowned him.

The threats against the former president and his former secretary of state are not new.

