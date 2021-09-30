An Iran state media outlet promoted a clip Thursday of Vice President Kamala Harris praising a student who had just accused the United States of funding Israel’s “ethnic genocide” against Palestinians.

Press TV, an Iran-affiliated international outlet, tweeted out the exchange Harris had at Virginia’s George Mason University Tuesday with a female student, who raised questions about U.S. monies provided to allies Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers” about the Palestinian cause, the student said. She went on to note how “just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this.”

The student claimed money that could help Americans struggling with housing and health care costs goes instead “to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and whatnot.”

