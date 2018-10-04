NEWSWEEK:

A senior Iranian official has said that a missile strike by his country’s elite Revolutionary Guards targeting jihadis just a few miles away from U.S. troops in Syria was a direct response to a warning voiced by President Donald Trump’s national security chief.

The U.S. and Iran are both battling the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Syria, but back different factions of a seven-year civil war and both have tried to undermine each other’s influence in the country. Accusing Iran of conducting illicit activities and posing a threat to U.S. forces in the Middle East, national security adviser John Bolton said last week at the 2018 United Against Nuclear Iran summit that Tehran should “take me seriously when I assure them today that if you cross us, our allies or our partners, if you harm our citizens, if you continue to lie cheat and deceive, yes, there will indeed be hell to pay.”

Only days prior, militants opened fire on an Iranian military parade commemorating the Iran-Iraq War in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, killing soldiers and civilians in an attack claimed both by ISIS and local Arab separatists. Iran responded Monday by firing six ballistic missiles into ISIS territory in Syria, drawing condemnation from the U.S., whose troops were only three miles away from the strike zone, but Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani said Iranian forces were intending to answer his U.S. counterpart.

“John Bolton said we should take you seriously; [Amir Ali] Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Forces, took you seriously and landed a rocket within three miles of you,” Shamkhani said, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, asking: “What are your forces and ISIS militants doing within three miles of each other?”