President Donald Trump celebrated the news Saturday that Iran had released Princeton University student Xiyue Wang after three years of being detained in Iran. “We thank our Swiss partners for their assistance in negotiating Mr. Wang’s release with Iran,” Trump wrote in a statement. Wang was held captive on the presence of espionage, serving a ten-year prison sentence after Iranian officials arrested him in August 2016 — an accusation that American officials denied. In exchange, the United States freed Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, arrested in Chicago for violating trade sanctions, as he was already set to be released early under a plea agreement, according to Trump officials speaking to the New York Times. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Wang was on the way home to see his family. “The United States will not rest until we bring every American detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

