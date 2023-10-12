Iran President Raisi in Rare Call with Saudi Crown Prince MBS to Discuss Hamas Terror Attack on Israel

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Wednesday to discuss the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in the first telephone call between the two leaders since Tehran and Riyadh resumed ties.

The two leaders’ talked as Israel carried out air strikes across the Gaza Strip in direct retaliation for the deadly invasion of the Jewish state.

Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the “need to end war crimes against Palestine,” Iranian state media said, even as Iranian security officials stand accused of helping the terrorist organization Hamas plan the strike for weeks.

MBS emphasized the Kingdom is making every possible effort to engage with international and regional parties in order to halt the current escalation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to SPA, the Saudi leader reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stance against targeting civilians in any way and the loss of innocent lives.

He stressed the importance of respecting the principles of international humanitarian law, reportedly expressing concern about the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the impact on civilians.

READ MORE