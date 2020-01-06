NEW YORK POST:

Senior Iranian officials are using Twitter to hint at threats against President Trump’s properties — including his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida and Trump Tower in Manhattan — over the killing of Iran’s top military commander.

Hesameddin Ashena, a top adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a link to a Forbes Magazine video that listed the properties, none of which is fortified to withstand a military attack, along with a quote from the late Ayatollah Khomeini.

“I tell the whole world that if the world wants to stand up to our religion, we will stand up against their whole world,” the quote read.

Ashena also retweeted video posted by actor Robert De Niro of black-clad throngs filling Iran’s streets mourning Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed Friday in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport.

And he retweeted an NBC News interview with former Ambassador John Limbert, who was one of the 52 hostages held captive by the Ayatollah starting in 1979.