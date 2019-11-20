BREITBART:

Iran on Tuesday claimed “calm has been restored in the country” following protests triggered by a massive hike in gasoline prices, but the Internet remained down and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it was mobilizing half a million members of a brutal paramilitary force known as the Basij to control the streets.

Reuters noted that even as a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary declared the protests were “eighty percent” over with only “minor problems” remaining, social media posts smuggled past the government’s Internet blockade showed demonstrations continuing in several cities.

“State news agency IRNA said handouts to the poor, the most consistent supporters of the clerical establishment, had started on Tuesday,” Reuters added. The Iranian government claims it hiked gas prices primarily to raise more money for welfare programs.