Iran Makes Grammatical Error in Threat: ‘Israel Must Be Erased From’

Iran’s military staged a parade earlier this week in which soldiers stood atop a giant mural on the ground that read, in Hebrew: “Israel must be erased from.” The additional word meant the Hebrew part of the sentence was incoherent.

The Middle East Media Research Initiative (MEMRI), which published footage of the Sep. 25 event, gave the intended translation: “Israel must be erased.”

However, the footage clearly indicates the presence of an additional word:

The phrase could also be translated as “Israel must be wiped out from atop.” Iran has repeatedly threatened to wipe Israel off the face of the earth, though the dangling preposition here — atop what? — left the sentence incomplete.

The mistake led to mockery online, with Israeli journalist Lahav Harkov joking that “someone needs to go to remedial ulpan,” referring to the language immersion schools where new immigrants to Israel learn Hebrew.

