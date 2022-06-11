The cumulative efforts of German intelligence gathering led to the release on Tuesday of another damning indictment of the Iranian regime’s efforts to secure illicit technology for its nuclear program in the federal republic.

“The German domestic intelligence agencies were able to identify a significant increase in the indications of proliferation-related procurement attempts by Iran for its nuclear program,” states the report by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

The intelligence agency added that “If there was a suspicion of possible violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the BfV passed on the relevant information to the responsible authorities.”

