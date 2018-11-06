BREITBART:

Iran held its annual “Death to America” rally on Sunday to commemorate the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in 1979, leading to a 444-day hostage crisis in which the Iranian regime held 52 Americans prisoner.

This year’s demonstrations came on the eve of a new round of U.S. sanctions taking effect following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

The rallies included such traditional activities as burning the American flag, burning effigies of Uncle Sam, people wiping their feet on mockups of U.S. currency, and re-enactments of the hostage crisis plus contemporary touches such as burning photos of President Donald Trump.