Iran EXECUTES 4 ‘Israeli spies over bomb plot on weapons factory’ after proxies kill 3 US soldiers & WW3 tensions spiral

IRAN has executed four men it says were linked to an Israeli bomb plot on a weapons factory.The deaths come shortly after three US troops were killed in a drone strike by Iran-backed forces in Syria and fears of a third world war keep boiling.

The men were allegedly planning to target a a factory belonging to Iran’s defence ministry and involved in missile and defence equipment in the central city of Isfahan, reported IRNA news agency.

It was also claimed the operation, engineered by Israel’s Mossad Agency, was meant to take place in 2022.

The four men were allegedly trained by the Israeli intelligence agency in an African country before entering Iran from Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The plot was allegedly averted by Iranian intelligence, reports said.

The death sentences were carried out on Monday after the Supreme Court rejected appeals, according to Iranian state media.

“The death sentence of four members of a group affiliated with the Zionist spy organisation … was carried out this morning,” the Iranian judiciary’s website Mizan Online reported.

