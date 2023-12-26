Iran escalates production of near-weapons grade uranium in shocking reversal, nuclear watchdog warns

Iran has escalated the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60 per cent purity, levels close to weapons-grade, the UN’s nuclear watchdog warned today.

Iran has ‘increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023’, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Iran is enriching to up to 60 per cent at its Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP) in its sprawling Natanz complex and at its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant in the north, the IAEA found.

It marks a staggering reversal after months spent slowing Tehran’s enrichment programme, believed to be the result of secret talks with the Washington that had led to the release of US citizens held in Iran earlier this year.

Iran has enough uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent purity for three atom bombs by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s definition. Its leaders maintain it ‘does not need’ nuclear weapons and is only enriching uranium for peaceful purposes.

But on December 18, the UK government warned that Iran’s stockpiles ‘are unprecedented for a state without a nuclear weapons programme’, denouncing the ‘deplorable state’ of its commitments to a 2015 deal in which Tehran agreed to slash stockpiles and enrich only to 3.67 per cent.

