The Iranian regime has adopted the label “axis of resistance” to describe itself, its allies, and its terrorist proxies throughout the world, despite the precedent of the Axis powers — the losing, Nazi side — in World War II, and the “axis of evil” after 9/11.

As the Times of Israel reported Monday, Israel time (emphasis added):

The former head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps has warned that “new war fronts” could open if Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.

