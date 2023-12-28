Iran declares war on US in Red Sea (and beyond) — as Biden does nothing

Iran is warring on the United States in the Red Sea and elsewhere. Will President Biden do anything?

No, there’s been no open declaration of this war.

But the Islamic Republic and its proxies — the self-dubbed “Axis of Resistance” — have been moving against US assets and interests with deepening intensity.

Look at the attacks from Yemen’s Houthis on commercial traffic in the Red Sea.

These Nazi-inspired (really; they use the Nazi salute) servants of Tehran have launched at least 100 attacks against 14 different ships just over the past month.

The group claims it’s striking ships heading to Israel, but that’s an obvious lie: Its most recent attack targeted a container ship heading from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

No, the attacks aim to close the Red Sea to commercial traffic — in other words, to shore up yet more fully Iran’s accelerating campaign for regional hegemony.

That’s the case with Hamas’ Oct. 7 atrocities, a Tehran-blessed operation.

