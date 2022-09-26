Protests continued across Iran on Sunday night despite promises by the regime to “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquility” and take “decisive action without leniency.”

Those warnings came from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday and judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei on Sunday, respectively.

The opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran(NCRI) said protests continued “despite the security forces’ onslaught and brutal repression,” with marches in major cities across the country, including the capital city of Tehran:

