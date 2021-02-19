Breitbart:

The United States is ready to begin negotiating with Iran in an attempt to reestablish the 2015 nuclear deal or something like it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken relayed to counterparts Thursday in a video conference call with (E3) — France, Germany, and the U.K.

According to a report by Axios, the U.S. and the E3 stressed that Iran must return to full compliance with commitments under the nuclear deal. Blinken reiterated that if Iran resumes strict compliance with its obligations, the U.S. will do the same, though the U.S. commitments were unspecified.

The allies also asked Iran to halt implementation of the “additional protocol” of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty starting February 23, which would reduce Iran’s cooperation with U.N. inspectors, suspending their permission to conduct unannounced visits to Iran’s nuclear sites.

Concern was also expressed at Iran’s increased production of 20 percent enriched uranium and uranium metal, both violations under the 2015 deal.

In response to the U.S. and E3, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested, “Instead of putting onus on Iran, they must abide by own commitments and demand an end to Trump’s legacy of economic terrorism against Iran.”

