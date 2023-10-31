Iran boasts its proxies ‘won’t stay silent’ and hints of war across the region as Tehran-backed Huthi rebels fire drones into Israel from Yemen and pledge allegiance to the Hamas ‘axis of resistance’

Iran today boasted its powerful proxies ‘won’t stay silent’ and hinted the fighting between Israel and Hamas could engulf the Middle East after the Tehran-backed Huthi rebels fired drones into the Jewish state from Yemen.

The Huthis, who seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country, said they fired a series of drones towards the Red Sea city of Eilat this morning in retaliation to Israel’s war against Hamas.

‘These drones belong to the state of Yemen. We are fighting with words and drones,’ Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Huthi government, said.

The addition of yet another Iran-backed group fighting against Israel marks a terrifying escalation in the war and heightens fears the fighting in Gaza could engulf the Middle East.

It means that Israel is facing attacks by Tehran-backed groups from every direction – from Hamas to its east, Hezbollah terrorists from the north in Lebanon, Syria’s National Defence Forces to the west and now Yemen’s Huthis from the south.

And adding yet more fuel to the fire, Iran today warned the situation in the Middle East could ‘get out of control’ if a ceasefire isn’t reached and said it was ‘natural’ for Tehran-backed groups like Hezbollah and the Huthis to attack Israel.

‘It is natural that the resistance groups and movements do not remain silent against all these crimes’ committed by Israel, Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Amir-Abdollahian said during a visit to Qatar.

‘They will not wait for anyone’s advice, therefore we need to use the last political opportunities to stop the war,’ he said, warning of a wider spillover if no ceasefire is reached.

