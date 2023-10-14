Iran began collaborating with Hezbollah and Hamas on Israel attack plan ‘over a year ago’: report

Iran’s involvement in helping coordinate Hamas’ deadly terrorist attack on Israel may have begun over a year ago — far earlier than previously known, according to a report.

Dating back to 2022, a close group of leaders from Iran, Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah and Hamas collaborated and assisted in training the Palestinian terrorists that would carry out the unprecedented raid on Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip, according to the New York Times.

The group of leaders had “advanced knowledge” of the barbaric attack, the outlet notes, citing Iranians affiliated with the infamous Revolutionary Guards Corps and senior leadership and a Syrian affiliated with Hezbollah.

The new information was gleaned from captured Hamas terrorists who, after interrogation, revealed that they had been training for the attack for a year, Israeli defense officials told the New York Times.

The Hamas terrorists were trained by elite members of Hezbollah – adept at urban guerilla warfare tactics – in Syria and at a secret joint command center set up in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, Iranians and Syrians familiar with the plotting told the outlet.

As part of their training, the jihadists received instruction on paragliding and hostage taking from Hezbollah terrorists.

READ MORE