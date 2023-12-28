Iran and Hamas argue over credit for Oct. 7 terror attacks: ‘Looking to wash blood away with blood’

Tehran has tried to take some credit for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as part of revenge for the killing of a high-ranking Iranian official, but the terrorist group Hamas flatly denied the claims in a bizarre spat between close allies. “It’s natural for Hamas to deny any linkage here to avoid giving Israel more reasons to continue its military mission against the terror group,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital. “Iran has been looking to wash blood away with blood since the killing of Soleimani, whose anniversary is near and it hopes to hype,” Taleblu explained.

“It should come as no surprise that the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism would seek to use terror when responding to the loss of their chief terror mastermind.”Middle East outlet Al Jazeera, which the Qatari government owns, reported Wednesday that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed the Oct. 7 attack, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, was “one of the responses to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.” Hamas, however, immediately rejected Iran’s statement, stressing that the group has “repeatedly” confirmed the “motives and reasons” for the attack, which it labeled as “acts of Palestinian resistance… in response to the Zionist occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and our holy sites,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

