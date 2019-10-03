THE DAILY STAR:
An iPhone user is suing Apple after claiming an app on his phone turned him gay.
The plaintiff, identified only as D Razumilov, argues he became “mired in same-sex relationships” this summer after getting involved in a cryptocurrency app.
He is seeking one million rubles (£12,459) in damages, the Moscow Times reported.
In a complaint published on Wednesday, Razumilov says he received 69 GayCoins on a cryptocurrency payment app he downloaded onto his iPhone in 2017.
The unknown sender of the coins reportedly wrote a message in English for Razumilov which he interpreted as “don’t judge without trying”.
More from The Daily Star
Advertisements