THE DAILY STAR:

An iPhone user is suing Apple after claiming an app on his phone turned him gay.

The plaintiff, identified only as D Razumilov, argues he became “mired in same-sex relationships” this summer after getting involved in a cryptocurrency app.

He is seeking one million rubles (£12,459) in damages, the Moscow Times reported.

In a complaint published on Wednesday, Razumilov says he received 69 GayCoins on a cryptocurrency payment app he downloaded onto his iPhone in 2017.

The unknown sender of the coins reportedly wrote a message in English for Razumilov which he interpreted as “don’t judge without trying”.