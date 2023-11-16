Iowa teen Jeremy Goodale breaks down in tears before he has a nose bleed as judge sentences him to life for helping to beat to death his Spanish language teacher who had given his friend a bad grade

An Iowa teen convicted of beating his high school Spanish teacher to death in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years.

A judge sentenced Jeremy Goodale, 18, for his role in killing Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old teacher at Fairfield High School alongside his friend Willard Miller in revenge for Miller – who pleaded guilty to first degree murder earlier this year – being given a failing grade.

The two high school students used a bat to kill their teacher after stalking her as she took her daily walk in a large park in Fairfield, a small Iowa city about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.

Before being sentenced, Goodale apologized to the teacher’s family, the community and his own family, saying: ‘I’m sorry, truly sorry. What I’ve taken can never be replaced.

‘Every day I wish I could go back and stop myself, prevent this loss and this pain that I’ve caused everyone.’

