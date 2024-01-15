Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during high school shooting dies

A heroic Iowa principal who risked his own life to help students flee during a deadly school shooting in early January has died, his family said.Principal Dan Marburger died Sunday morning, the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed, days after a shooter opened fire during breakfast in the Perry High School cafeteria on Jan. 4.“Dan lost his battle. He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever,” Marburger’s family wrote in a post on a GoFundMe page early Sunday.Marburger reportedly confronted the shooter, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, and tried to distract and calm him down so students could flee to safety.Butler opened fire, critically injuring Marburger, wounding six others, and killing 11-year-old middle schooler Ahmir Jolliff with three gunshots.The shooter, who was armed with a pump-action shotgun, a handgun, and an explosive, later took his own life.

READ MORE