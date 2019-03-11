NY POST

A new Des Moines Register poll shows Bill de Blasio getting zero interest from likely Democratic caucus-goers as either a first or second presidential choice. Former Vice President Joe Biden — who has yet to announce his candidacy — led the 20-candidate pack as the first choice of 27 percent of likely Democratic caucus-goers, and the second choice of 19 percent. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker were the next most popular, in that order. The poll showed de Blasio tied for last place in popularity with Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

