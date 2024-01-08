Iowa gunman Dylan Butler reportedly posted on social media site Discord saying he was ready ‘for what’s to come’ and he was ‘f nervous’ before opening fire in small-town school

The gunman who opened fire on Perry High School last week appears to have posted on the social media site Discord about ‘gearing up’ moments before the attack.

Dylan Butler, 17, killed sixth grader Ahmir Jolliff, 11, and injured four other students and three staff members before he turned the gun on himself last Thursday.

Police are currently reviewing Butler’s use of social media and tech platforms, including Discord, a source told NBC News.

Butler posted a video to TikTok from an account with the username ‘tooktoomuch’ in the minutes leading up to the shooting. A Discord account with a similar name, ‘took2much’ appears to also belong to the shooter. A Discord spokesperson told the outlet they believe the account belonged to Butler.

The Discord account reportedly posted about being at the school and being ready ‘for what’s to come.’

READ MORE