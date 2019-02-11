POLITICO:

The Iowa Democratic Party laid out a proposal Monday that would add a major change to its presidential caucuses, allowing for absentee voting by phone on six different days through “virtual caucuses.”

The proposed change, set out on a call by Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Monday, would allow Democrats to phone in absentee votes, rating their presidential preferences in a ranked choice style. Previously, only those who physically attended the Iowa caucuses could register their votes.

The proposed changes must still go before the state central committee and back to the Democratic National Committee and is part of a larger mandate to make caucuses more accessible.