BREITBART:

A professor who admitted to local press that he is a member of the far-left militant group Antifa has been removed from his position at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

According to a press release obtained by Campus Reform, Kirkwood Community College President Lori Sundberg made the “decision to remove … from the classroom” Professor Jeff Klinzman after he admitted to being a part of the violent left-wing political group Antifa.

On Thursday, Klinzman admitted to a local media outlet that he is active with Antifa. According to the local media report, Klinzman expressed his desire to engage in political violence in a comment posted to an Antifa Facebook page.

On the Facebook page for “Iowa Antifa”, one can find a litany of far-left statements and conversations. One of them features a tweet from President Donald Trump where he calls the group, “Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting… people over the heads with baseball bats”. Professor Klinzman wrote in response, “Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…”