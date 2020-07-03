New York Post:

This will really boost spirits in Iowa!

The Hawkeye State has become the first in the nation to permanently allow bars to sell booze to-go — a popular service that was supposed to be temporary to help watering holes survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that she’d signed a bill allowing bars to continue selling alcoholic drinks for take-out and delivery for off-premise consumption.

The bill, which went into effect immediately, was passed last month by wide margins in the state House and Senate, the Des Moines Register reported.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the US praised the state lawmakers for greenlighting the legislation.

Read more at The New York Post