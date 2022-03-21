Breitbart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Israeli lawmakers via Zoom in a fiery speech on Sunday, and called on Israel to help prevent a Russian “final solution.” Zelenskyy told lawmakers: “102 years after the Nazi party was established, on February 24, an order was given for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.” “They are using the terminology of the Nazi party. This is a tragedy. When they wanted to destroy Europe and have it surrender, they didn’t want to leave any of you remaining. And now us. They called it the final solution to the Jewish question,” Zelenskyy said while also criticizing Israel for not arming Ukraine. “We can ask why we can’t receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business. Either way, the choice is yours to make, brothers and sisters, and you must then live with your answer, the people of Israel,” the Ukrainian President added.

Read more at Breitbart