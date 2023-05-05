This month, global investors face a peculiar paradox. A mantra of modern finance is that Treasuries are “risk-free” assets, implying that it is inconceivable that the US government might default.

But in January, the Treasury breached the $31.4tn debt limit, capping bond issuance, and warned of a crisis unless Congress raises this — something Republicans refuse to do without massive spending cuts. And this week, Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, warned that funds could be exhausted on June 1.

So credit default swap prices have now jumped above 165 basis points, suggesting investors fear a small, but rising, chance of default. And while the CDS market is thinly traded, other indicators are also flashing red.

The spread between one- and three-month Treasury bills, say, has exceeded 180bp, a record high. And Alan Schwartz, chair of Guggenheim Partners, told the Milken conference this week that “short-term Treasuries yields are higher than corporate [bonds].” This implies that America’s C-suite is now considered safer than Uncle Sam. So much for that “risk-free” tag.

So what should befuddled observers conclude? There is good and bad news. To start with the first: the chance of a near-term Treasury default, as classically defined, is still very low — notwithstanding the movement in CDS prices.

That is partly because American politicians have a longstanding (and shameful) habit of repeatedly flirting with disaster before cutting a last-minute deal. And even if this does not reoccur now, the Treasury has three options to avoid a technical default if its funds really do expire on June 1.

READ MORE