The Wall Street analyst and investor who called the 2008 Lehman Brothers’ collapse has revealed what bank he thinks will hit insolvency next amid Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) closure shockwaves.

“The problem is the bond market, and my prediction, I called Lehman Brothers years ago, and I think the next bank to go is Credit Suisse,” the Rich Dad Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaki said on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Monday, “because the bond market is crashing.”

Just days after SVB, the California-based bank primarily used by tech industry companies and startups, declared bankruptcy, New York-based Signature Bank announced it would be shutting down to protect consumers and the financial system.

Similarly to SVB, Signature Bank was famous among crypto companies.

