As Americans suffer through record-high inflation with rising costs for groceries, gasoline, and public utilities, sanctuary states are transferring millions in United States tax dollars to illegal aliens via unemployment benefits, a new investigation reveals.

The investigation, conducted by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), details how sanctuary states like New York and Colorado used the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to open unemployment benefits to illegal aliens — paid for by American citizens.

Specifically, the sanctuary jurisdictions of Washington, DC; New York, and Colorado have paid out $2.7 million in unemployment benefits to illegal aliens since the statewide accounts were opened.

“This is an insult to all those who are in the United States legally and abide by our laws,” IRLI Executive Director Dale Wilcox said in a statement.

IRLI investigators estimate that if Washington, DC; New York, and Colorado grew their unemployment programs even more and the sanctuary state of California implemented its program designed to provide illegal aliens with jobless benefits, the cost to American citizens would be upwards of $4.35 million every year.

