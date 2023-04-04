Illegal alien adults, some who go on to kill and others who are gang members, are posing as Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) to get released into the United States with the help of the federal government, a statewide grand jury in Florida finds.

After a more than five-month investigation, the statewide grand jury issued findings about the UAC pipeline in the U.S. where migrant children arrive at the southern border, are taken into Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and then released to sponsors across American communities.

“Many of the facts we have learned are depressing to contemplate and provoke a great deal of outrage,” the statewide grand jury writes before revealing their findings.

Among those findings are that the UAC pipeline into the U.S. interior is being exploited by illegal alien adults, posing as children, who go on to commit murder and many of whom are gang members associated with the likes of MS-13.

One particular case cited by the statewide grand jury was that of 24-year-old Yery Noel Medina Ulloa who posed as a UAC to get released into the U.S. interior.

