Investigation Begins After Three U.S. Marines Found Dead in Vehicle

Three men found dead in a stationary vehicle parked at a North Carolina gas station were identified Tuesday as U.S. Marines stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune.

The sheriff’s office for Pender County said in a release on Facebook officers responding to a report of a missing person Sunday night found the three men deceased inside the vehicle at a Speedway convenience store in Hampstead, N.C., an unincorporated community located just north of Wilmington, UPI reports.

Cause of death has not been made public but the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said there does not appear to be any threat to the larger community.

The deceased were identified as Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune in a press release.

The three men were named by the Marine Corps as Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wis.; Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Okla.; and Lance Cp. Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Fla.

All three U.S. Marines were motor vehicle operators, the sheriff’s office said.

