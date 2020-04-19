Jerusalem Post:

Hospitals are suffering a shortage of the single-use masks, leading inventor Peter Tsai to come out of retirement to find a way to sterilize them.

The inventor of N95 masks, which integrate virus-blocking technology into their design, has come out of retirement to find ways to disinfect the masks for reuse, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 1992 material scientist and engineer Peter Tsai invented the filters on the masks which block out viral particles. “My invention was just to improve the filter. It’s not a special invention,” he modestly told NPC.

However, the masks are currently single use, leading to a shortage of supplies in hospitals as medics treat COVID-19 patients. Consequently, Tsai is looking into ways to upgrade the design.

