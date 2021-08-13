There’s a migrant crisis all over the world, and Savage examines it in light of history. Every civilization has been threatened by invasions, and some have been conquered. Every country was born in conflict and strife. The “indigenous” Americans were not the first on this continent. They stole it from even older peoples. And look at big bad “colonial” Britain. She herself has been invaded many times: Vikings, Romans, Normans from France. The difference with the invasion from our Southern border today is that the U.S. is not fighting back, we’re just letting it happen. Or in the case of Pelosi and Schumer, encouraging it to happen! Today’s podcast is also an archival radio show mixing historical lessons with humor, searing political commentary, and deep spiritual questions.

