The Mercury News:

Officials with the National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore announced late Saturday night that most areas of the Marin County national preserve would be closed starting Sunday for a little more than two weeks.

The closures come after visitors inundated the area earlier in the day during a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the global novel

coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service tweeted:

After unprecedented visitation and to slow the spread of COVID-19, tomorrow March 22, gates will be closed at the following areas of Point Reyes NS: Limantour Access Road, Mt. Vision Road, Drakes Beach, Drakes Estero… @maringov @MarinSheriff …more… — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) March 22, 2020

