FOX 5:

A suspected intruder was shot trying to break into WTTG FOX 5’s building in the Friendship Heights neighborhood in D.C. on Monday.

All of the employees at FOX 5 are safe following the incident.

Police responded to the scene on Wisconsin Avenue around 3:15 p.m

They say the man had been shot in the station’s lobby after forcing his way through the glass doors.

According to police, the suspect was shot once in the torso.

Police say the alleged intruder – a 38-year-old man – survived the shooting and was taken to George Washington University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are at the scene investigating.