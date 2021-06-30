The New York Post:

An intruder at a Queens apartment building punched a doorman — fracturing his face — when he ordered him to leave, disturbing new video shows.

The 69-year-old doorman found the suspect in the basement of the building on 68th Drive near Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills — where he did not live — around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The man refused to leave when the worker asked him to, cops said.

Instead, he followed the doorman into the elevator up to the first floor.

The footage, released by police Wednesday, shows the suspect opening a door, walking inside and closing the door. When the doorman opens the door, the man socks him in the face, sending the worker falling to the floor, the clip shows.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to his face and initially refused medical attention but later sought treatment at Flushing Hospital Medical Center for a facial fracture.

