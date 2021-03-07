The Post Millennial:

New term ‘Blue Anon’ invented to describe Democrats’ nutty conspiracy theories

Many Republicans’ theories that are a little bit “out there” have been lumped together under QAnon. Now, people can do the same for people on the other side of the political fence by calling them “Blue Anon”.

“Blue Anon” has been officially entered into Urban Dictionary. Urban Dictionary is the number one go-to site for researching slang terms in the English language.

Contained within the Urban Dictionary definition are many of the top conspiracy theories bought into frequently by registered Democrats. Here is a list of them as they appear in the definition:

The definition of “Blue Anon” is “a loosely organized network of Democrat coters, politicians and media personalities who spread left-wing conspiracy theories.”

It goes on to say, “Blue Anon adherents fervently believe that right-wing extremists are going to storm Capitol Hill any day now and “remove” lawmakers from office, hence the need for the deployment of thousands of National Guard stationed at the US Capitol.”

