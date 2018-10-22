NEW YORK POST:

An airline passenger has been arrested for disorderly intoxication, resisting officers and assaulting police after getting into a confrontation with a JetBlue employee — and later cops — at the Orlando International Airport.

The aggressive traveler, who was traveling with his 8-year-old son, was arrested Sunday evening after the Orlando Police Department received multiple calls about an intoxicated individual at the airport’s Gate 3, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Orlando PD’s public information officer.

A JetBlue employee who spoke with police said the intoxicated man, identified as Brandon Strong of Utah, had verbally harassed a female passenger and was told he would not be able to fly that day. He then began to wrestle with the JetBlue employee, while other passengers jumped in to try to hold him back.

Strong’s son was looked after by JetBlue employees until a member of his family arrived.

Footage taken inside the terminal shows the man was also yelling that he “didn’t f–king punch him,” presumably referring to the JetBlue employee. He then appears to take a swing at an airport employee.

An officer with the Orlando department responded and said Strong smelled of alcohol and refused to comply by putting down his bags. The officer warned him multiple times before using pepper spray and swept his leg to take him down.

According to the arrest affidavit, Strong ripped the officer’s radio from his vest and removed magazine rounds from the officer’s holster while they were fighting on the floor. Another JetBlue employee came to the officer’s aid, according to the report.

Additional police responded to remove Strong from the terminal, but the man refused to walk on his own and kicked at one of the officers trying to carry him away from the gate, causing them both to fall, police said.

In another video shared to Twitter, officers were seen once again dragging Strong from the terminal, this time as onlookers cheered.

A spokeswoman for the airport said the man’s actions delayed the flight, which was bound from Orlando to Salt Lake City, by about two hours, WKMG reported. The fire department also responded to treat passengers affected by the pepper spray fumes.

Strong was transported to the Orange County Jail, per the arrest affidavit, but continued to lash out, telling police he would “come after [the officer] with everything he’s got” and claiming he had connections to the White House.