Interviewing Biden ‘the saddest thing’ as he ‘couldn’t finish his sentences,’ ex-ESPN host Sage Steele says

Former ESPN host Sage Steele said that interviewing President Biden was “the saddest thing” because he seemed confused and “couldn’t finish his sentences.”“He struggled,” Steele said of the oldest president in US history who “trailed off” on topics even more than two years ago.“So forget about politics.

I don’t care, I didn’t vote for him,” Steele told Bill Maher on his “Club Ransom” podcast Sunday, admitting she thinks Biden is “a terrible president.”“However, that made me sad,” she said of his confusion.“The human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now, to me, is heartbreaking,” she said of the now-80-year-old president facing escalating pressure over his age and a series of gaffes as he runs to stay in office.

READ MORE