International Atomic Energy Agency: Iran Has Enough 60% Pure Uranium for Three Bombs

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) produced a confidential report that said Iran has now accumulated enough uranium at 60 percent purity to build three nuclear bombs if the relatively swift final steps are taken to reach weapons-grade 90 percent enrichment.

The IAEA report was leaked to Reuters on Friday by a group of seven current and former diplomats who felt not enough has been done to restrain Iran’s nuclear weapons program, and the chances of the Biden administration resurrecting former President Barack Obama’s 2011 nuclear deal seem remote.

The final nails in the coffin of Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 because his administration said the Iranians were cheating, appear to be the looming 2024 presidential election and the Israel-Hamas war.

More here.