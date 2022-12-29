The city’s homeless shelters are so out of control that terrified residents say they’d be safer on the subways — or even in prison.

Records obtained by The Post documented nearly two dozen incidents of violence and other outrageous behavior during one week in mid-September — the same period when a despondent migrant mom hanged herself in one of the taxpayer-funded facilities.

The horrors included bloody beatings, unprovoked attacks, vicious domestic abuse and meaningless fights — several of which sent victims for hospital treatment of their injuries.

“I’ve been screamed at, threatened,” said Dominic, 30, an ex-con who lives at the infamous Bellevue Men’s Shelter in Manhattan. “I did five years in Sing Sing and felt safer there than I do here. I feel safer on the subways.”

READ MORE